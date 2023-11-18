Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees $100 discount for first time at new $349 low

Amazon is now offering the best discount ever in on the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad. The 10th Generation tablet is now dropping down to $349 shipped in all four colors of the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration. It’s down from $449, saving you $100 for the very first time. We last saw this model on sale during the fall Prime Day festivities at $380, with this year’s Black Friday discount offering an extra $31 in savings. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $169 from its usual $249 going rate. At this new all-time low, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

