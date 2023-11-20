Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $70, Outdoor $120, Doorbells $120, more

All of the latest Google Nest smart cameras are joining in on the savings this Thanksgiving Week. Each model dropping to one of its best prices ever, you’ll find five different ways to outfit both inside and outside of your home with some added surveillance for all things porch pirate defense and just adding a little peace of mind to your setup. Pricing starts at $69.99 shipped and carries over to everything from standalone cameras of both the wired and battery-powered varieties to video doorbells, floodlight cameras, and more. You can shop the full assortment right here, or head below where we spell it all out.

Google’s Nest cameras all integrate into the company’s smart home ecosystem, with Assistant support right out of the box. These all offer tighter integration than you’ll find from other third-party solutions, with premium builds to go alongside their discounts.

Today’s discounts pair particularly well with the all-time lows live right now on the Google Nest Hub lineup. The mightier Max smart display is resting at $130, having never sold for less before thanks to its $100 discount. And if you want something a bit more compact to call Assistant up on, the Nest Hub at $50 is hard to beat with its 50% in savings attached. Both will let you pull up the video feeds from any of the Nest Cams above, while offering hands-free access to Google’s digital helper.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

