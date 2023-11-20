Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 now $1,272 (Reg. $1,600)

One of the very first discounts yet has arrived on the new Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor. Courtesy of Amazon, a new all-time low is here at $1,271.74 shipped. This is down from its usual $1,600 price tag, and clocking in at $28 under our previous mention – which also happens to be the price you’ll find in Samsung’s official Black Friday sale. We’ve only seen it go on sale twice before this Thanksgiving Week discount, and now it’s less than ever before, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup, and arrives with some smart features baked in like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam, and more.

A perfect companion for using your MacBook with the ViewFinity S9 would be Twelve South’s ParcSlope Stand. It’ll help you prop up your device on a desktop to use in conjunction with the 5K monitor, and now is on sale for the best price ever at just $18. Having a Thunderbolt-enabled monitor is perfect for pairing with an M3 MacBook Pro, especially thanks to a single cord being able to drive the display while supplying power. This stand helps give you a dedicated play to effectively dock your machine, and is an even better value at well below the usual $60 price tag.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!