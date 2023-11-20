The North Face offers 30% off fleece styles including jackets, vests, pullovers, more

The North Face is currently offering 30% off fleece including the best-selling Canyonlands and Gordon Lyons styles. Prices are as marked. XPLR Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Canyonlands Vest that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $85. This pullover is available in four color options and is a perfect layering piece for cool weather. It has a stylish logo on the chest and back as well as a zippered pocket to store essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gordon Lyons ¼-Zip Pullover $62 (Orig. $89)
- Canyonlands ½-Zip Jacket $56 (Orig. $80)
- Canyonlands Vest $59 (Orig. $85)
- Extreme Pile Full-Zip Jacket $119 (Orig. $170)
- Pali Pile Fleece ¼-Snap $63 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Extreme Pile Full-Zip Jacket $119 (Orig. $170)
- Canyonlands Full-Zip Jacket $63 (Orig. $90)
- Cragmont Fleece Jacket $105 (Orig. $150)
- Novelty Osito Jacket $76 (Orig. $109)
- Star Rise Fleece Cardigan $55 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
