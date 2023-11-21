Anker’s Liberty 4 NC earbuds fall to new $70 low ($30 off), Space Q45 headphones $100, more

Anker is marking down nearly its entire collection of Soundcore earbuds, headphones, and speakers. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst a collection of the brand’s latest releases, a particular highlight has the Anker Liberty 4 NC Earbuds at $69.99. These normally sell for $100, but are now 30% off in one of five different colors. Each one is dropping down to the best price yet as only the second discount so far. It’s an extra $10 below our previous mention from the launch discount in June, too. All these months later, these are still some of my favorite earbuds of the year, and we explore that a bit more in our hands-on review.

A favorite as far as over-ear releases go have the Space Q45 Headphones at $99.99. That’s 33% off the usual $150 price tag and marking a match of the all-time low. This is one of the first times we’ve seen the price drop this low, too. These are some of our favorite budget headphones on the market, and that affordable price tag just got even better.

Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review

The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

