Rad Power takes $400 off RadWagon 4 and RadCity 5 Plus cargo e-bikes at $1,599 each

Rad Power Bikes’ Black Friday Mega Sale is in full swing, dropping every one of its e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season, with two particular e-bike discounts now increasing from $200 off to $400 off. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.” This increased discount will effect two particular models, with the RadWagon 4 being a favorite now that it’s being offered for $1,599 shipped, down from its $1,999 price tag.

The RadWagon 4 e-bike comes equipped with a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh capacity battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, as well as custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, wattmeter, and a USB port to charge your devices.

You’ll also find the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike discounted to $1,599 shipped, down from $1,999. It comes stocked with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and 672Wh max capacity battery, able to reach the same max speed as the above model, but with an increased travel range up to 50+ miles on a single charge. It includes similar features to the RadWagon as well, offering five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, a more standard LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display offering the same real-time metrics minus the USB port.

Rad Power’s Black Friday Mega Sale will continue until November 29, taking up to $700 off fat-tire models, up to $400 off commuter models, up to $400 off cargo and utility models, up to $200 off any limited edition colors, and $100 off its folding models. A promo opportunity has also been launched until November 29, giving you 25% off Rad Power’s Hollywood Vehicle Racks that are designed to safely accommodate the weight of any e-bikes by using the code RACK25 at checkout. Head on over to the deals page here to browse more models and discounts.

RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike features:

Holds the kiddos. Plus groceries. This next-level hauler is perfect for taking the kids across town or loading up at the hardware store. The electric cargo bike’s elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you’re taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. Take a passenger (or two!) for a spin. Our family-friendly accessories get the whole gang outside.

