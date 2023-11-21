Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ start from $399 lows (Reg. $449+)

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $399 shipped. This is the lowest price ever, and applies to the 128GB model. It’s one of the first-ever discounts on the recent debut, and clocks in with $50 in savings from the usual $449 price tag. We last saw the 256GB model on sale before, so those scoring the entry-level model are looking at the second drop on top of a new low. The elevated storage capacity model is on sale, too, now arriving at $469 from its usual $520 going rate. This is an extra $19 under our previous mention. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

Alongside the base model on sale above, there’s also a chance to save on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Amazon offers the higher-end tablet for $549, down from its usual $600 price tag. This is $51 off and comes within $6 of the all-time low. This is only the third-ever offer and the second-best discount so far.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers everything you’ll find on the standard S9 FE above, just with a larger 12.4-inch display. There’s also added RAM to help you saturate the screen with all of the extra multitasking power. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultra-wide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration.

All of this week’s other best deals are fittingly over in our Android guide. It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for smartphones of the Samsung variety or other tablets from the Galaxy collection, we have you covered with a breakdown of how everything stacks up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

