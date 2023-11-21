Sonnet Black Friday sale now live with deep deals on its Echo Thunderbolt 4 hubs and display adapters

This year’s Sonnet Black Friday and Cyber Monday Super Sale has now arrived! The brand is well known around here for delivering more than reasonable prices on well-made Thunderbolt docking solutions as well as HDMI and display adapters for both Mac and Windows users (as well as other systems). And everything just got even less expensive for Black Friday. Its deals are now live on the official site as well as the Sonnet Amazon store to deliver some of the best prices we have tracked all year on much of its most popular gear, including both the 5- and 11-port Echo Thunderbolt 4 docks. Head below for a closer look at this year Sonnet Black Friday and Cyber Monday Super Sale.

Sonnet Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock expands your I/O at Black Friday pricing

Let’s take a look at the real highlight of this year’s Sonnet Black Friday sale for me, the Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. As the name suggests, this 11-port flagship model carries four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB 2.0 type-A charging port, three 10Gb/s USB-A ports, and a UHS-II SD card slot. Compatible with Apple M-series Macs, M-series iPad Pro models, and the previous-generation Thunderbolt 3 Intel Macs, it also works with Thunderbolt 3/4 and USB4 Windows computers and Chromebooks as well.

Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock – the connections you expect from a Thunderbolt dock plus the Thunderbolt hub you’ve always wanted. With Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, a single cable connects your laptop to your digital world through a universal docking station.

On the video side of things, it supports up to two 5K displays or a single 8K video feed alongside all of the aforementioned I/O potential to provide about as much connectivity options almost all users could ever need. Check out the deals on it and the HDMI 2.1 model below:

Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Universal Dock $159.99 (Reg. $200) Four Thunderbolt 4 ports 3.5 mm combo audio jack Gigabit Ethernet 10Gb/s USB-A ports UHS-II SD card slot 8K Display Support

(Reg. $200) Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI Dock $197.99 (Reg. $220) Three Thunderbolt 4 Ports HDMI 2.1 port HDMI Port 2.5Gb Ethernet UHS-II SD card slot 8K Display Support

(Reg. $220)

Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub with 8K video

But there are some other options for folks that might not need quite as extensive a setup. Alongside a series of DisplayLink Adapters that are now seeing notable Black Friday deals, Sonnet is also offering a notable offer on its Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub. This more compact solution features the same compatibility detailed above inside of a more focused 5-port setup that features four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a front panel USB 3.2 charging port, and 8K display action – two 6K monitors or a single display at up to 8K.

Sonnet Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub $120 (Reg. $150)

DisplayLink HDMI and DisplayPort adapters now on sale

The Black Friday Sonnet deals carry over to the brand’s DisplayLink Adapters with your choice of either a pair of DisplayPort connectors or two HDMI ports. These handy gadgets enable the connection of additional monitors in your setup at a price well under the full-on Thunderbolt docking stations. You’re looking at up to two 4K displays for M1, M2, and M3 Macs as well as compatibility with Thunderbolt 3/4 connections and USB4 or USB 3.0 ports. The Thanksgiving Week deals break down as follows:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!