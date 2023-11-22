GoPro all-time lows now live: HERO 11 down to $300 (Reg. $349), HERO 11 mini hits $249

A new all-time low on the GoPro HERO11 Black is here. Joining all of the other photography discounts this week, the company’s now previous-generation action camera sells for $299.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $349 going rate we’ve been tracking for the past few months since the debut of the new HERO 12, and delivering the best price ever in the process. The last discount was back in August at $349, by comparison. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from many of the latest features, as well.

GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit.

Taking a smaller approach to the same recording capabilities, the GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini scales down the form-factor and is now on sale for $249. This Amazon discount is taking $100 off the usual $349 price tag for one of the first times while beating our previous mention by $50. GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini arrives centered around the same 5.3K60 recording capabilities as its full-sized counterpart, packing a 24.7MP camera with 1/1.9-inch sensor.

The biggest differences with the two action cameras is that the Mini features a single button design. So all you have to do is point the camera at the action and push record to capture your surroundings. There’s no touchscreen or mode button, with the GoPro Quik app providing the ability to adjust footage after the fact. In place of a screen on the back, GoPro HERO 11 Mini has a second mounting point for an even more versatile way to secure the camera to just about anything.

Just don’t forget that the very first discount is now live on the new GoPro HERO12 Black. If you’re looking to just go with the latest and greatest action camera from the company, this is the way to go at $349. It’s a new all-time low, and marking the only chance to save right now from the usual $399 price tag.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

