Very first discount takes $51 off the new GoPro HERO12 Black at $349 low

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new GoPro HERO 12 Black. It normally fetches $400, but is now dropping down to $349 shipped. Today’s offer is a new all-time low – as you’d expect – and clocks in at $51 off. I’ve personally been using the HERO 12 for the past month or so, and absolutely adore having a dedicated action camera to supplement my iPhone 15 Pro’s footage. We explore just how that stacks up below the fold, as well as in our announcement coverage.

The name of the game this time around with the GoPro HERO 12 Black is all about improvements. It isn’t a drastic redesign over what has been released in previous years, but justifies its existence with some quality of life changes and other improvements. There’s a 1/1.9-inch sensor that can capture 27 MP photos with 10-bit color support, as well as dedicated SuperPhoto and HDR modes – all powered by the GP2 chip. It can also record 5.3K video at 60 FPS.

Where things start taking a turn for the better compared to last year’s model is battery life. It’s all thanks to the new GoPro’s Enduro battery, which notably improves runtimes, but there’s also a redesigned power management system at play for combining to deliver twice as long recordings, at least compared to the GoPro HERO 11 and its standard battery.

This morning also notably saw DJI’s new Mini 2 SE go on sale. So if you’re looking to take to the skies instead of recording action on the ground, this is as affordable as it gets. Just like the HERO 12, this is also the first chance to save, making its $299 sale price all the more notable.

GoPro HERO12 Black features:

High Dynamic Range Video + Photo: HERO12 Black takes its best-in-class image quality to the next level with HDR for both videos (5.3K and 4K) and photos. Great in environments with both shadows and bright light, HDR captures the subtle details of the scene that might typically blend into the darkness of shadows or disappear in the bright spots of your shot. The result is dynamic footage with true-to-life color and precision.

