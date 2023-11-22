Greenworks adds 80V cordless tools to Black Friday deals starting from $80 (up to 40% off)

Greenworks Black Friday deals are in full swing, taking up to 40% off its line of 80V power washers, chainsaws, pole saws, mowers, blowers, trimmers, and accessories. A favorite brand of ours here at 9to5Toys, we’ve already covered the 40V tools in our early Black Friday posts, which you can browse through here. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to long-awaited all-time lows, like the 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5.0Ah battery for $449.89 shipped, down from its $580 price tag. This is only the second discount that we have tracked for this particular package, marking a new Amazon all-time low and matching the lowest prices we’ve seen elsewhere over the last few months.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow blower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet. It should be noted that this device does possess an auger-assist system for dealing with heavy snow and ice, though it works best with fresh snow and tends to struggle if you allow snow to pack down too tightly. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design. With a 2.0 Ah battery it is able to run up to 30 minutes on a single charge, so receiving this device with a 5.0 Ah battery instead greatly increases that time frame.

Other notable Greenworks 80V Black Friday discounts:

Again, you can browse all the Greenworks 40V tools and accessories also seeing Black Friday discounts right here, or head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best Black Friday deals for more electric tools, power stations, solar panels, EVs, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower features:

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems deliver greater efficiency

Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-inch clearing path

Up to 10 inches of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

