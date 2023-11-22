Samsung’s 32-inch Smart Monitors with iMac-inspired design and AirPlay 2 start at $370

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 32-inch M80C AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $399.99 shipped. This is matching the all-time low for only the second time, dropping down from its usual $700 price tag in the process. This is $300 off and still one of the first discounts on the recent refresh. Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model, just with the upgrades you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the previous model, there’s still the sleek form-factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around though is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand.

If you can live without the ergonomic stand, the savings today also carry over to the older M80B model. This still scores you just about all of the same Samsung Smart Monitor tech, just for $369.99. It’s an extra $30 off and marking the second-best price on Amazon so far. Today’s discount is down from the usual $500 going rate and comes within $20 of the all-time low from a few months back. So if the newer bells and whistles on the newer edition aren’t really calling your name, you can score an even more affordable price tag with the same iMac-inspired design.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services by simply connecting the monitor to WiFi; Samsung TV Plus also offers free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up needed, while Universal Guide provides personalized content recommendations. The Smart Monitor is built with your lifestyle in mind, delivering a more cutting-edge design than ever; With an ultra-slim flat back, neat camera design and beautiful colors, the monitor offers a minimalist look that suits any environment and enhances your setup with super style

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!