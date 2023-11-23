Dreametech’s robotic and stick vacuums help out with holiday cleaning at $180

The holidays are the perfect time of year to buy a new robotic vacuum – and not just because of the discounts. Having an extra hand helping around the house can make all the difference for getting through those large family gatherings, and Dreametech is marking down an assortment of its latest autonomous cleaning solutions to help with the cause for Black Friday.

The Black Friday Dreametech sale is now live! We’re tracking discounts across just about everything the company sells, including its lineup of flagship robotic vacuums. On top of just giving you a variety of different options to fit within your price range, everything is also at the best discounts to date.

We also have some extra codes that’ll help you drop pricing even further. Applying code 925bf5off on a few of the vacuums will take an extra 5% off several of the following releases.

A favorite this year has the Dreametech L20 Ultra marked down to $974.99. It comes with 30% in savings attached from the usual $1,500 going rate and like we said before – is the best discount ever. It’s a more than capable cleaning solution for handling just about anything in the realm of sweeping or mopping, with a 7,000Pa suction system being paired with some elevated mopping features.

The vacuum itself also pairs with a fancy new docking station that on top of refueling the autonomous cleaner, can also remove all of the dirt and debris from the robo vac. That means you won’t have to worry about emptying the vacuum after every single session.

The H12 Pro Cordless Vacuum is also another highlight from the sale this year. It’s dropping down to the best price ever, as with the rest of the discounts, but in this case it means being able to bring home one of Dreametech’s most popular options at $284.99. That’s down from the over $500 going rate we normally track when you use our extra 5% off code and making for one of the best discounts this holiday season on a new tool for your cleaning arsenal.

There are also some other notable vacuums in this tier. Remember that you can save an extra 5% on everything else in the sale here with our aforementioned code.

Or if you’re looking to take cleaning into your own hands, the Dreametech Black Friday sale also carries over to the company’s lineup of stick vacuums. There are two different models on sale, each of which ditch the automated cleaning focus in favor of a more ready to go option for tackling localized cleaning.

You can also score some extra savings on top of the prices you see below by applying our exclusive code. The coupon code 925bf10off takes an extra 10% off and marks even better all-time lows on the cordless vacuums.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!