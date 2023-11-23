Skullcandy’s bassy Crusher ANC 2 headphones hit $184, Rail ANC buds $80, more from $20

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones for $184.15 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save, the price today drops from its usual $230 price tag. It’s down $45 and marking a new all-time low at an extra $15 below previous mentions. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

Another notable offer this Black Friday week has Amazon now also discounting the all-new Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds. Now dropping down to $79.99, today’s offer lands with $20 in savings attached from the usual $100 price tag. Also matched over at Best Buy, you’re looking at a new all-time low from either retailer.

Skullcandy’s new Rail ANC earbuds notably arrive with a big selling point of onboard active noise cancellation. But as far as features that don’t make their way into the earbuds’ naming scheme, you’ll also find 38-hour battery life and multipoint Bluetooth pairing for connecting to two devices at once. These new earbuds sport 12mm drivers and also come backed by onboard Tile tracking, too.

Alongside both of those highlights above, we’re also tracking some other Skullcandy deals this week. Applying to its headphones and earbuds, you’ll be able to make some of the more affordable options out there even more of a bargain with all-time low pricing.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones features:

Have you ever wanted to really feel the bass? Crusher tech rattles your skull with the latest technology to feel the bass. Boost your bass with the bass slider or slide down and chill out with some mellow tunes. The Crusher analyzes your hearing and produces sound specifically for YOU. You’ll do a quick test and the Crusher will be tuned to you. We have introduced a new level of comfort to the Crusher range and created our most comfortable headphone

