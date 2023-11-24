Black Friday gift card deals: $100 Apple + $15 FREE credit, Lyft, Under Armour, much more

Justin Kahn -
$20 off From $50

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched its annual gift card sale, offering folks a chance to essentially trade money for more money. The headliner has Apple gift cards shipping with bonus Amazon credit. You can score a $100 digital Apple Gift Card with $10 in free Amazon credit using code APPLET5USAP, or a physical $100 Apple gift card with $15 in free Amazon credit using code APPLET5USA at checkout. Great for gifts or just landing some free Amazon money for folks planning on spending some cash with Apple later this year anyway. Head below for more details and additional Black Friday gift card deals. 

Amazon Black Friday gift card deals:

But if we are talking Apple, it is worth pointing out that we are already tracking huge deals on just all of the latest gear from our favorite Cupertino company. From its latest M3 machines to iMac, iPad, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and much more. You’ll definitely want to swing by our Apple hub while the Black Friday deals are alive and well. 

More on Apple gift cards:

Get the bonus instantly upon gift card redemption. Purchase gift card by 12/31/23. Redeem by 1/7/24. Offer valid only for new or returning Apple TV+ subscribers until 12/31/23 when purchasing an Apple Gift Card of any denomination from any third party retailer in the U.S. Excludes purchases of Apple Gift Cards from either the Apple retail or online store, and any new value added onto your digital Apple Account balance associated with your Apple ID. Offer good for 2 free months of an Apple TV+ subscription with gift cards purchased through 12/31/23. Bonus code provided immediately after gift card redemption into your Apple Account. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. 

