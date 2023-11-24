Foot Locker Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

Ali Smith -
FashionBlack Friday 2023Foot Locker
60% off from $5

Foot Locker is currently offering up to 60% off sitewide during its Black Friday Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Complimentary standard shipping with no minimums for FLX Rewards members (free to sign-up). One of the most notable items from this sale is the New Balance 574 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $60, which is $35 off the original rate. These shoes are available in three color options and have a foam insole that’s cushioned to promote comfort. This style is very on-trend for this season and will easily elevate your casual style. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Nike and adidas Black Friday sales as well.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2023

Foot Locker

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Arc’teryx Black Friday sale goes live: Up to 30% ...
New 2nd Gen BACKBONE One iPhone 15/Android controller d...
Journey Black Friday up to 25% off: MagSafe MacBook sle...
Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,524 (Reg. $2,19...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees Black Friday deal ...
eufy by Anker’s BoostIQ RoboVac leads Black Frida...
Samsung’s new stylish Frame 4K smart TVs start fr...
SodaStream sparkling water maker Black Friday deals awa...
Load more...
Show More Comments