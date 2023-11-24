Priority Bicycles’ Black Friday sale takes 15% off commuter e-bikes from $1,444

Priority Bicycles’ Month of Black Friday specials is well into motion and fast approaching its end, with a promotion to take 15% off its three e-bike models, like the Priority Current e-bike for $2,804.15, after using the code MOBF15 at checkout. Down from its $3,299 price tag, today’s deal gives you back $495 in savings, and lands as the second lowest price we’ve seen – beaten out only by its original launch promotion three years ago that brought costs down to $2,699. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or from our launch coverage over at Electrek.

Dubbed by the company as the “most progressive e-bike on the market,” the Priority Current is equipped with a 500W mid-drive torque-sensing motor alongside an integrated and removable 48V battery. It reaches up to 20MPH normally, however, you can increase it to a max of 28 MPH. It offers five levels of pedal assistance modes that allow it to travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. You’ll find that it comes featuring fenders for both wheels, puncture-resistant tires, front-and rear-integrated lights, and a digital display that gives you your speed, battery level, and pedal assistance adjustment.

The lowest price of the bunch belongs to the Priority E-Classic Plus for $1,444.15, after using the code MOBF15 at checkout. It comes equipped with a 250W front-hub motor paired alongside an integrated and removable 36V battery that can help you reach speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of 20 to 60 miles on a single charge. Taking a more European approach, the slim design of this e-bike comes in at only 49 pounds total, and offers the same features and accessories as the above model. You can also learn about the third e-bike model, the Priority E-Coast e-bike that is going for $1,699.99 with the promo code by reading through our initial coverage of this sale when it first launched.

The Month of Black Friday specials will continue until November 27 and includes the brand’s non-electric bike models as well, which are receiving up to 25% promotional discounts. Shipping costs range from $30 to $130, depending on which option you choose. And if you’re looking for alternative options, you can check out our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Priority Current e-bike features:

MORE POWER. MORE COMFORT. THE MOST PROGRESSIVE E-BIKE ON THE MARKET. Featuring 140Nm max torque, a 500-watt motor, an integrated 500 watt-hour battery, and an ultra-responsive e-bike specific Shimano or Enviolo hub, daily commuters will surge down city streets and adventurers will power through weekend rides.

