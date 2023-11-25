XGIMI Black Friday sale offers first discount on new Horizon Ultra at $170, other projectors from $249

XGIMI is getting in on the Thanksgiving Week savings today now that it’s officially Black Friday. The shopping event is yielding some of the best prices ever across its lineup of popular projectors, including some of its all-new releases in the process.

If there’s just a single projector that you check out this Black Friday season, it has to be the XGIMI Horizon Ultra. The company’s new release is also its most capable home theater upgrade yet, with some pretty impressive tech for something of its size. The whole experience comes packed into a pretty small box that houses all of the projection tech. The XGIMI Horizon Ultra can handle throwing up a 100-inch 4K screen with even more bells and whistles. There’s a 2,300-lumen ISO lamp with dual light technology that offers better color accuracy on top of that higher brightness.

Right now, you can score all of that tech for the best price yet, too. The XGIMI Horizon Ultra is marked down courtesy of the company’s own website – as well as over at Amazon – dropping down to $1,529. It’s $170 off the usual $1,699 price tag and giving you the very first chance to save on this recent debut since it hit store shelves earlier this fall.

Alongside the company’s latest release, you can also save on the XGIMI Halo+ projector. As part of its Black Friday sale, you can drop down the more midrange projector to $549 with code XGIMI9TO52 on the company’s website. On Amazon, apply the code to get a free desktop stand with your Halo+ purchase. That’s a $300 discount on a more portable offering which offers 1080p projection with a 700-lumen lamp. It can power mobile movie nights for over 2 and a half hours off the internal battery, all while porting internal 10W Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Sweetening the pot, 9to5Toys readers can also score an extra desktop stand when they buy it from the company’s official Amazon storefront.

Alongside the company’s shiny new flagship projector, Black Friday is also the perfect time to shop the rest of the XGIMI lineup. There are deep discounts across many of the brand’s other projectors when you use our code XGIMI9TO52. These are all at some of the best prices of the year, too.

