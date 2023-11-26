DJI Mini 3 Pro folding drone with touchscreen DJI RC now starts from $730 (New low, Reg. $909)

Best Buy is now offering the DJI Mini 3 Pro folding quadcopter for $799.99 shipped with the DJI RC swapped in for the standard controller. This package normally sells for $909, but thanks to the Cyber Monday savings, is dropping down by $109. We last saw it on sale in August for $819, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low with an extra $19 in savings attached. There’s also something a little extra for my Best Buy members, as paid subscribers can lock-in an extra $70 in savings to drop the price to an even lower $729.99 all-time low. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

This time around with the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the entire drone weighs in under 249 grams while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC controller with a built-in touchscreen.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE 2 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 3 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. It’s an even better recommendation right now given that it’s on sale for $299, as well.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer break down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs. And with an extra $70 in savings, buying that membership does mean you’re making out for less.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features:

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, it’s also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.

