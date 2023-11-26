Save 50% on Nanoleaf’s modular HomeKit Shapes Hexagon lighting kit at new $100 low

Through the end of the day, Nanoleaf is offering its Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit for $99.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $200 going rate and delivering a $100 price cut for the first time ever. We’ve never tracked a price this low before, with today’s new best-ever discount beating previous mentions by an extra $50. You can learn more in our announcement coverage or just head below for the full rundown.

Bringing nine of the Nanoleaf Hexagon panels to your smart home, you’ll be able to arrange them in any design you can think of thanks to the modular design. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system.

If you already have a starter kit and are just looking to add a few new panels into your existing design, Best Buy is also marking down the companion Shapes Expansion Pack to go alongside the kit above. This one sells for $53.99 and delivers three extra panels to your wall lighting display. The value isn’t quite as good as the 9-packs above, but are down from the usual $70 price tags to match our previous mentions.

The Black Friday deals are also live and transitioning over to Cyber Monday on other Nanoleaf releases right now, too. Last week saw the company’s popular modular Shapes lighting kits get in on the savings with some of the best discounts ever starting from $80.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

