Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts from $949 with Cyber Monday savings (Reg. $1,099+)

We’re now finally tracking some Cyber Monday savings on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. The deals have been light on the flagship end of the iPadOS lineup as of late, and now B&H is cutting it close by offering up some savings at the last minute. Kicking things off, the Wi-Fi 128GB model sells for $999 shipped, down from its usual $1,099 price tag. This is the first price cut in a couple of months and matching the all-time low in the process from back in September. There’s also a bit of a pattern as the rest of the lineup is also $100 off. Below we fully break down all of the savings, including some paid my Best Buy member-only deals from $949.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro capacities on sale:

There’s also something a little extra for my Best Buy members, as paid subscribers can lock-in an extra $90 in savings to drop the price to an even lower $949 all-time low. This is $50 below the lead deal and marking a new best-ever price. There’s other capacities also getting in on the savings, too.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. Those landing pages courtesy of the retailer break down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs. And with an extra $50 in savings, buying that membership does mean you’re making out for the same price as folks over at B&H would pay.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!