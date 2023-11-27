lululemon Cyber Monday is here! Outerwear, pants, t-shirts, from $4 + free shipping

The lululemon Cyber Monday Event is live and offering its best-selling styles from $4. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this special offering is the Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip Pullover that would make a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season. It’s currently marked down from $59 and originally sold for $118. It’s available in four color options and is highly lightweight. The material is breathable for workouts, however can also be paired with jeans or chino pants and a vest for a more casual look. There is a logo on the back that adds a stylish touch as well. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip $59 (Orig. $118)
- Down for It All Vest $119 (Orig. $168)
- Drysense Short-Sleeve Shirt $49 (Orig. $78)
- ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant $69 (Orig. $128)
- Soft Knit Overshirt $79 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $78)
- Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25-Inch $39 (Orig. $118)
- It’s Rulu Run Cropped Half Zip $59 (Orig. $108)
- Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck $69 (Orig. $128)
- Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme $89 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale offers 30% off sitewide including best-sellers shoes, clothing, and more.
