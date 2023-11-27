lululemon Cyber Monday is here! Outerwear, pants, t-shirts, from $4 + free shipping

from $4 + free shipping

The lululemon Cyber Monday Event is live and offering its best-selling styles from $4. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this special offering is the Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half-Zip Pullover that would make a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season. It’s currently marked down from $59 and originally sold for $118. It’s available in four color options and is highly lightweight. The material is breathable for workouts, however can also be paired with jeans or chino pants and a vest for a more casual look. There is a logo on the back that adds a stylish touch as well. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale offers 30% off sitewide including best-sellers shoes, clothing, and more.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
