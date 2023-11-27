Sperry Cyber Sale offers an extra 40% off boots, sneakers, more for the whole family

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
40% off + free shipping
a group of shoes on a wooden table

Sperry’s Cyber Sale is offering an extra 40% off sitewide with promo code CYBER40 at checkout. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Newman Chelsea Boot that’s marked down to $66 and originally sold for $110. You can choose from three colors and the pull-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze. They’re also highly cushioned, lightweight, and flexible for a natural stride. The outsole has a unique design to promote traction and they’re also waterproof. This style would make a perfect holiday gift idea for any guy in your life and it’s a piece that’s classic, so they can wear them for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here. Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off hundreds of styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
FlexiSpot’s Cyber Monday sale offers new lows on ...
Cyber Monday Android game and app deals: Templar Battle...
New all-time low drops Apple’s M2 Mac mini down t...
T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service drops to $30 per ...
Hiboy’s e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-skateboards now st...
ZAGG launches 40% off Cyber Monday sale with new lows o...
PowerA Nintendo Switch cases and controllers now start ...
Tile’s item-finding Bluetooth trackers fall 46% t...
Load more...
Show More Comments