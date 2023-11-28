Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa 2, The Lonely Hacker, and more

Justin Kahn -
Romancing SaGa 2 Android

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking up to $300 off Motorola razor handsets as well as solid deals on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S9, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights today include titles like The Lonely Hacker, Romancing SaGa 2, Angelo and Deemon, Live or Die: Survival Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of the best Android game and app deals. 

Romancing SaGa 2, originally released only in Japan in 1993, has been completely remastered and now receives its first ever official English translation! The SaGa series is one of Square Enix’s most beloved. The first three titles were originally branded overseas under the “FINAL FANTASY LEGEND” moniker , and garnered critical acclaim for their complex yet compelling combat system. Romancing SaGa 2 takes the varied gameplay of other entries in the series and combines it with an open-ended free-form scenario system whose story is as vast as the world in which it plays out. The player takes the role of a succession of emperors, painting the history of the world with each and every action.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

