Ubiquiti debuts new UniFi Express AiO mesh Wi-Fi 6 router for just $149

Earlier in the month we just saw Ubiquiti launch the new UniFi Gateway Lite, and now the company is back with another piece of networking hardware. This time looking to simplify the experience even further, the new UniFi Express lives up to its name by combining router and Wi-Fi access point features into a single box. And in Ubiquiti’s words, all you have to do is add Ethernet and you’ll be up and running for $149.

The new UniFi Express is Ubiquiti’s most ambitious attempt yet to bring its networking solution to the masses. We’ve long been fans of how powerful the software is for the UniFi ecosystem, and now there’s a new way to take advantage of that without building out a full stack of hardware.

This just-announced piece of Ubiquiti hardware has two main features that instantly make it an eye-catching option for the price. It’s exactly what most consumers think of when they hear the words Wi-Fi router – combining both the access point and routing features into a single piece of hardware. That’s where it differs from the new Gateway Lite that Ubiquiti just revealed, which lacked the internal AP in favor of letting you build out your own setup.

It has a 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 radio inside as well as a router that can handle 60 clients at a time. On the back is the USB-C power input as well as a Gigabit Ethernet output and the input from your ISP’s box – be it a cable modem from Comcast and Optimum or a Fios fiber uplink.

The access point is rated for 1,500 square feet of coverage, with mesh capabilities so that you can add more than one for expanded coverage. UniFi already has a robust mesh system for existing APs, and seeing that built right into the UniFi Express is going to make it that much easier to recommend as a solution that’s ready to go right out of the box.

The compact box also has a small 0.96-inch display on the front for showing off usage stats. It’s something we’ve seen carry over from the higher-end networking gear in the Ubiquiti stable, and a feature that is even more compelling for home use than it is for being installed in a server rack.

The new UniFi Express is now available for purchase at $149. That’s frankly one hell of a price for an all-in-one way to get started with the Ubiquiti ecosystem, especially considering the new UniFi Gateway Lite sells for $129. It’s also far under the price of the company’s other all-in-one networking system – the $229 UniFi Dream Machine. Sure, the specs aren’t going to be quite as good in either case, but most people don’t need anything that high-end for their home network.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ubiquiti has been trying to find its identity for a little while now. The company had a lot of success throughout the early days of the pandemic as more techy people started looking for the best way to upgrade their home internet during the initial work from home era, which lead plenty of individuals to build out their own UniFi setups – including many 9to5Toys readers. But that wasn’t the most sustainable approach, and now the company is trying to correct its path with a far more consumer-friendly solution.

With the UniFi Express, Ubiquiti clearly wants to be known for more than just making high-end gear you’d find an IT enthusiast rocking. And I have to say, I am loving the approach. I’ll be getting my hands on one of these in the near future to see just how it stacks up for myself, so if you have any questions you want answered, leave them in the comments below or go say hi to me on Twitter.

Catch up on UniFi Diary pieces at 9to5Toys:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!