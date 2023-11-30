Macy’s Friends and Family Sale offers an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

The Macy’s Friends and Family Event is offering an extra 30% off with promo code FRIEND at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Columbia, Cole Haan, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. The Columbia Loma Vista Fleece-Lined Parka Jacket is currently marked down to $160, which is $100 off the original rate. This jacket is available in three color options and has a down filling that will help to keep you warm. The durable canvas shell is waterproof and it has a cozy fleece lining. This would be a fantastic option for winter sports, and it has an attached hood for added convienience. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

