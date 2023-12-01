Crocs takes up to 40% off great gifts for the entire family from $3: Clogs, sandals, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
40% off from $3

Crocs is offering up to 40% off great gifts for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, clogs, sandals, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Duet Max Boots that are currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $85. These boots are completely waterproof and the cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort. It also has a rigid outsole to promote traction and a pull-tab to create a custom fit. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

