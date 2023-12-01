Everyone can save $200 this time on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $899 low

Throughout Thanksgiving Week, Best Buy members were privy to an $899 deal on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. But only if you paid for one of the shopping subscriptions. Now, the retailer is opening the savings to everyone! Right now you can score the 256GB/8GB MacBook Air for $899 shipped in four different styles. Each one is down from $1,099 and matching the best price we’ve seen. It’s $50 under the other readily-available Black Friday price open to all, as well. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

If you need a little extra screen real estate, the savings today do carry over to the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. You’re looking at a $200 discount, just like on the 13-inch counterpart, which results in a drop down to $1,099. This is down from $1,299 and marking the third-best price to date. We did see it go for $100 less for my Best Buy members last month, by comparison. But if you want to put it under the tree, now’s your chance to do so for less.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!