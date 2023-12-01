Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robotic lawn mower takes care of your yard for new $574 low

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower for $573.96 shipped. Down from $700, with a regular price tag of $1,500, this mower ended 2022 at then-historical lows before quickly rising back to its MSRP. It spent the first few months of this year bobbing between its low and its high, eventually settling at the $700 rate that seems to have become its new listing price. Today’s deal comes in to lower costs further, giving you $126 in savings ($926 in savings from its original pricing) and marking a new all-time low.

Designed around Husqvarna’s smart technology, this robotic lawn mower comes with the built-in capabilities to navigate and mow around your yard – all at the press of a button through its Bluetooth controls via your smartphone. Through the app, you’ll be able to control and adjust settings alongside scheduling specific time frames for it to operate. Its battery lasts up to 0.4 acres, making it ideal for small to medium yards. Being fully battery-powered, you won’t have to spend money on gas refills either, meaning no more smoke, fumes, or odors.

If you’re not one to leave your lawn to a robot, Amazon is currently offering a discount on the EGO Power+ 21-Inch Select Cut Lawn Mower for $599, down from $750. Powered by a 7.5Ah battery that provides a 60-minute lifespan on a single charge, this mower sports a 21-inch cutting deck with a 3-in-1 function for bagging, mulching, or side discharging cut grass.

While it is true that summer is long-over, its never a bad idea to stock up on everything you’ll need once spring rolls back around. You can head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the biggest deals for electric tools, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and much more.

Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower features:

Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower uses smart technology from the world leader in robotic mowing(1) so you can have a beautifully cut lawn 24/7 at the touch of a button

Easy Control From Smartphone: Husqvarna’s smart technology lets you control scheduling, adjust settings, and start and stop your automatic lawn mower from your smartphone

DIY Installation: Set up your Husqvarna robot mower with the self-installation kit (included); place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing

Theft Protection: To reduce the risk of theft, the automatic mower is equipped with a built-in alarm system that will sound if it is lifted and is only deactivated with your unique PIN code

All Lawns and Weather: The compact robotic mower is weatherproof and can navigate narrow passages, objects and 17-degree slopes with a cut width of 8.7 inches and an area capacity of 720 square feet per hour, making it perfect for lawns of up to 0.4 acre

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!