Microsoft’s just-released Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts from $2,043 (Reg. $2,400+)

Better than Black Friday pricing is rolling out today to start off December on the just-released Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release drops to $2,042.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $2,400 for this 512GB/16GB configuration, with today’s offer amounting to $357 in savings. Not only are you looking at one of the first discounts so far, but today’s offer is the second-best yet at within $20 of the low. The base model wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, either. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop on the elevated configurations.

If the stock performance isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to a pair of higher-end models. The model with 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM is now resting at $2,499.99, dropping down from its $2,800 MSRP for the second time by $300. There’s also one with double the specs at $3,299.99, down from $3,700 to mark another all-time low. Both of these are matching the Black Friday price tags from earlier in the month.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last month and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with this configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

