Twelve South restocks its HiRise 3 Deluxe so you can score 9to5’s favorite 15W MagSafe charger ahead of the holidays

Earlier this fall, I reviewed the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe. It’s been my go-to since that initial hands-on look, and by far my favorite release of the year for your iPhone 15 or StandBy setup on a nightstand or desk. There was just one problem – it was so good that it sold out. Now the MagSafe charger is back in stock and delivering before Christmas.

Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe bakes all you need to know right into its name. This is the company’s latest 3-in-1 charger, featuring the ability to refuel your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single design. It’s also far more premium than previous releases from the company, employing some more deluxe materials like leather alongside an elegant design.

The reason why it’s so popular though is the tech that Twelve South has baked in. The HiRise 3 Deluxe notably features a 15W MagSafe charger built into the stand. Below it is an Apple Watch fast charger, which is another must-have if you ask me these days. And where things get real interesting is a full 10W Qi pad to round out those 3-in-1 capabilities.

Most other chargers like this stick with a standard 5W pad – reserving it exclusively for earbuds and the like. But no, not Twelve South. The company boasts a full Qi certification for its third and final charger, making it one of the only models on the market to do so. That means it offers 7.5W speeds to iPhones, as well as 10W to Android phones. So you can actually charge more than one smartphone at a time with reliable speeds.

All of that leads me to recommending the HiRise 3 Deluxe from Twelve South as my favorite StandBy charger of the year. Or really that you can buy right now period. And luckily, you can actually buy it right now. For the first time since right around when it launched the first time, the charger is actually in stock. It’ll run you $149.99 direct from Twelve South right now, with shipping dates putting it under your tree before Christmas.

If you’re still not sold, our full hands-on review is worth a look. It goes into detail on the whole experience and how it compares to other MagSafe chargers from the company. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, there’s always my roundup of the best StandBy solutions for your iPhone 15 that’s packed with options at every price point.

