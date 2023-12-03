Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, but now it’s $639 (Reg. $799)

If the Black Friday discount on the newer second-generation model wasn’t enough to win you over, today’s discount on the original Apple Watch Ultra just might be. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $639 shipped with an Trail Loop band attached. It normally fetches $799, and has been selling for that lately – like all of Thanksgiving Week. This is the second-best price yet and clocks in at within $10 of the all-time low from over a month ago. It’s also $20 under our previous mention. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

