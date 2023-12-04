All of Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases on sale from $34 at Amazon (New lows, Reg. $49+)

Better than Black Friday pricing has arrived across Apple’s entire selection of official iPhone 15 cases. Alongside just seeing some of the first chances to save period, Amazon is now dropping prices even lower than we saw last month. You’ll be able to save across the whole lineup of first-party silicone styles, clear cases, and even FineWoven covers. Deals start at $33.75 shipped thanks to select on-page coupons, which make all-time lows even better. Each of the cases in the sale come backed by an official seal of approval from Apple with the kind of quality you’d expect from a first-party release. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring on each of the styles, too. Below the fold we break down all of the different styles included in the sale.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, and the savings are making it a bit more affordable to accessorize. Amazon is marking down an assortment of those official iPhone 15 silicone cases to even better price tags starting at $37.49. This is an extra $3 under what we saw last month, offering 23% in savings from the usual $49 price tags in the process.

These cases deliver the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

iPhone 15 Silicone cases on sale:

Then there’s the iPhone 15 clear cases, which each now sell for $37.49 across the board. All four models are down from the usual $49 price tags in order to save you 20% – although there is the iPhone 15 Plus model at $33.75 with the on-page coupon. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

iPhone 15 Clear cases on sale:

And if you’re finally looking to make a decision about Apple’s new FineWoven material for yourself, the savings today continue over to those new styles. Each of the different iPhone 15 series devices is included, with a few styles for each at $44.99. The savings drop from $59 in either case and mark some of the first chances to save at new all-time lows that are $3 under Black Friday prices. Some styles are even starting at $38.24 with on-page coupons.

Apple’s new FineWoven cases wrap your iPhone 15 in an entirely new finish meant to replace leather. The new microtwill material is made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials, and has a soft touch finish to it that comes in different colors. There’s MagSafe support as you’d expect, as well.

iPhone 15 FineWoven cases on sale:

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

