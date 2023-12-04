Amazon clears out Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter with 22-mile range at $252 (New low, save $585)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $314.65 shipped. Down from $388, after first falling from its $900 MSRP, this is the fourth discount we have tracked over the course of the year and comes in saving you a whopping $585 off the MSRP. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired for the last few weeks, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP. This deal lands $74 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

If you’re looking for a model with farther mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models that are still reduced from Black Friday sales, like the S2 Pro for $392.34 shipped, down from $710. It has a 500W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 25 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The upgraded S2 MAX extends that range up to 40 miles for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter. It carries you up to a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge, sporting a wide array of features like its LED display, 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, cruise control functionality, and mobile app connectivity through its Bluetooth capabilities. You can also stay informed on the best EV deals by heading over to our Green Deals hub that is updated daily.

Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter features:

Top Speed: Get where you need to be fast with the Canyon’s top speed of 15.5 mphto make an impact

Max Range: A max range of 22miles allows riders to explore their neighborhood or commute all on a single battery charge

LCD Display: Track battery life, speed, and miles ridden

Speed Modes: Select from three speed modes

Brake Style: The Canyon comes with a hand brake

Easy Folding Mechanism: Put away and store the Canyon with ease

