ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 doubles down on AI and customization features at $400

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for $399.99 shipped. This new release just began shipping back in October, and is now on sale for its third time. This $40 price cut from its usual $440 going rate is matching the all-time low and offering an elevated 256GB of storage for the same price you’d pay on the 128GB model. On top of wowing us with the solid balance of price and performance, the ASUS CX34 also stands out as one of the first models in the Chromebook Plus lineup. Our hands-on review takes a bit of a closer look at the whole experience, and we break down the features below the fold.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are said to be twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and tons of other features.

The ASUS CX34 is a notable implementation of that design goal, which specifically comes centered around a 14-inch 1080p display and backed by an Intel i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The whole build sports a slick white coat of paint, with a 180-degree hinge. Other notable inclusions like Wi-Fi 6 make the cut in this lightweight and durable Chromebook.

If you’re looking for another form-factor of new Chromebook Plus model, Best Buy has its own dedicated landing page that breaks down some of the best of the best in this new class of laptops. There’s some savings to be had across many of these just-released models, but we do think that the ASUS CX34 manages to stand out with the features it offers for the price.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 features:

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful, portable and primed to push productivity further — offering double the speed, double the memory, and double the storage. Plus AI-powered Google and Adobe features to do more of what you love. With a stylish, lightweight and durable design, it’s the perfect choice for professionals striving for enhanced productivity. Packed with features to help you achieve more, from a 180°, lay-flat hinge to fast and stable WiFi 6, ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is expertly engineered to step up every experience.

