Segway’s Ninebot F2 electric kickscooter offers 18 MPH speed for 25 miles at new $500 low

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F2 KickScooter for $499.99 shipped. Down from its regular $600 price tag, this scooter was left out of the Thanksgiving Weekend sales, only seeing a minor discount that was easily beaten by some of the few non-holiday focused price cuts. Today’s deal arrives to beat all that have come before, amounting to $100 off the going rate and etching out a new all-time low. It even beats out our previous mention by $50 as well as Segway’s own website where it is listed at its MSRP.

The F2 kickscooter sports a 350W motor that propels the scooter up to 18 MPH for up to 25 miles on a single charge, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 15%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and takes only about 3.5 hours to fully recharge. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative with similar or greater mileage, Hiboy is offering extended deals on its line of S series models that are still reduced from Black Friday sales, like the S2 Pro for $392.34 shipped, down from $710. It has a 500W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 25 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The upgraded S2 MAX extends that range up to 40 miles for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter. It carries you up to a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge, sporting a wide array of features like its LED display, 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires, cruise control functionality, and mobile app connectivity through its Bluetooth capabilities. You can also stay informed on the best EV deals by heading over to our Green Deals hub that is updated daily.

Segway Ninebot F30 electric kickscooter features:

The F30 delivers a speed up to 15.5 mph, and typical range of 18.6 miles. The 300W output provides plenty of torque-on-demand, helping you conquer up to a 15 percent grade slope.

Comfortable and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electric rear brake, the dual brake system ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

Improved Riding Experience: The 10 inch tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain.

Extraordinary Functionality: The Smart Battery Management System ensures battery safety and to notify you of any battery alerts when needed.

With the Quick Folding System, the F30 can be easily folded in 1 second to store in the trunk.

