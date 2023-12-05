Eve MotionBlinds bring Siri and Thread support to your window blinds at $166 (Reg. $200)

If you’ve ever wanted to automate how much sunlight your home gets, a discount on the Eve MotionBlinds today can make that possible. Right now, Amazon is marking down the HomeKit accessory to $166.56 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $34 off the usual $200 price tag and marking the best discount we’ve seen this year. It’s $4 under our previous Black Friday mention, and one of the first price cuts so far in any case. We previously covered what to expect over at 9to5Mac, but also break it down in detail below the fold.

Eve MotionBlinds bring smart home controls to your existing blinds with support for Siri and scheduling in tow. This kit works with HomeKit out of the box thanks to both Bluetooth and Thread connectivity, allowing you to set schedules and automations with the rest of your gear. The whole assembly features a motor that slides into the tube of your existing blinds, replacing the chain mechanism you’re likely using now.

Today’s Eve MotionBlinds discount is as well-timed as they come to try and take the spotlight away from the new SwitchBot Curtain 3. This recent release offers a more affordable version of automating your blinds, but with the drawback of being far less aesthetically pleasing. It offers a different take on controlling the natural light of your home by mounting a little robot onto your curtain rod that can pull back the blinds in the morning or close them at night.

The whole assembly now works with Matter, meaning you’ll find native HomeKit support out of the box much like the Eve counterpart above. It arrives at $90 today on Amazon, and is also more affordable for those who don’t need the full blind treatment. I personally like the Eve MotionBlinds a whole lot more, but if you don’t have that type of window blinds or want to spend under $100 on a smart home upgrade, then going with the SwitchBot Curtain 3 is one of the better alternatives out there.

Eve MotionBlinds features:

Enjoy the convenience of smart shading: upgrade your existing blinds and control them conveniently via app or Siri and sustainably increase energy efficiency in your home. Effortlessly set schedules on Eve MotionBlinds that automatically open and close your blinds according to your daily routine – independently of iPhone and home network. Use scenes to control all blinds and other Apple HomeKit-enabled devices at the same time. With HomePod mini, HomePod, or Apple TV as a home hub, you can control the blinds both from home or on the go.

