Greenworks 24V 8-inch pole saw and 20-inch hedge trimmer combo falls 20% to $167

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 8-inch Cordless Pole Saw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo for $166.99 shipped. Down from its $210 price tag, this combo package has seen plenty of discounts over the year, averaging about one every month for the first half of 2023. Costs remained above $205 through the summer until August brought with it a new all-time low that we sadly haven’t seen again since. From there prices only began rising once more, with the Thanksgiving Weekend sales finally bringing back lower costs. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, landing among a handful of the lowest prices behind August’s low. It comes in $7 above the current used pricing and $2 under Black Friday rates.

This combo kit trades in the loud and smelly gas engine for a eco-friendly 24V battery that will allow you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, while also saving you from regular fuel costs. It includes an 8-inch bar and chain pole saw with an automatic oiler that applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extension of life – perfect for trimming branches and even taking care of smaller tree trunks – as well as a 20-inch blade pole hedge trimmer that is great for reaching higher spots without the need for a ladder. You’ll also receive the 2.0Ah battery and charger to round out the package.

It’s a good time to stock up on your spring and summer lawncare gear, with Amazon also offering the Greenworks 24V 10-inch Cordless Compact Chainsaw for $105. It features a 10-inch chain and bar with low kick-back, making it a perfect tool for homeowners and occasional users. Its 24V brushless motor provides twice as much torque and the 2.0Ah batteries are able to keep the chainsaw running to make up to 35 cuts per charge. It also comes with a scabbard and a charger giving you everything you’ll need to finish the job.

And if you’d prefer a more autonomous solution to yard work, check out our coverage of the Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G Robotic Lawn Mower, which comes with the built-in capabilities to navigate and mow around your yard – all at the press of a button through its Bluetooth controls via your smartphone. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the biggest deals for electric tools, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and much more.

24V 8-inch Polesaw and 20-inch Pole Hedge Trimmer features:

24V COMBO KIT – This polesaw / pole hedge trimmer combo kit allows you to keep your trees and hedges trimmed and healthy, enhancing your curb appeal

8” BAR AND CHAIN (POLESAW) – for easy trimming of branches. Automatic oiler applies oil to the bar and chain to ensure durability and extend the life of the chain

20” BLADE (POLE HEDGE) – dual action blade for optimal performance, and trimming of tall hedges. 7-position pivoting head for trimming at multiple angles

EASY ADJUST TENSIONING – for quick tightening of the polesaw chain

MAINTENANCE FREE – The polesaw and pole hedge trimmer is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers the power you need

