Juiced debuts new Scrambler X2 e-bike with $400 off launch discount

Juiced Bikes today is launching its new Scrambler X2. While you can read all about what’s new over at Electrek, here at 9to5Toys we’re ready to talk all about the savings on this all-new debut. The Scrambler X2 e-bike now sells for $1,499 shipped as a special launch promotion, dropping down from its usual $1,899 price tag. We’re expecting to see the new e-bike return to this price before long, so jump on those $400 in savings while you can. It’s of course the very first discount and a new all-time low, too. There’s four different colors available and below the fold we break down just how those savings stack up for your new off-road ride.

The new Juiced Scrambler X2 arrives as a second-generation version of the mini-bike design that launched a few years back. Now, the company notes that it is “back and better than ever!” And the specs are backing up that claim. This boxy Class 3 e-bike comes centered around a 1,000W motor that’s backed by a 52V 15.6Ah battery with an 811Wh capacity. That should mean you’re looking at 55 miles of range on a single charge with top speeds clocking in around 28 MPH – so surely nothing to sneeze at. There’s some other add-ons to the unique design like front suspension, all-terrain knobby tires, and an oversized headlamp that fully sell the aesthetic of the Scrambler X2.

Over at Electrek, we breakdown everything else you need to know about the latest from Juiced Bikes. We’ve loved the company’s previous releases time and time again in our reviews, and we’re expecting to see much of the same takeaway from the new Scrambler X2. It’s of course made even better by a $400 off launch discount.

Juiced Scrambler X2 e-bike

The Scrambler X2 e-bike perfectly blends retro style and modern technology. It features a powerful 1000W motor that offers a smooth, controlled ride with speeds up to 28 mph and enhanced torque for superior hill climbing. Its standout fire safety certified G2 52V/15.6Ah battery, a marvel in lithium-ion technology, provides an impressive 55+ mile range, ideal for extended adventures. Essential for powerful e-bikes like the Scrambler X2, hydraulic brakes ensure top-notch stopping power and control, even at max speed. Never a boring ride, with its 7 unique levels of pedal assist, the Scrambler X2 caters to various riding styles and fitness levels, guaranteeing a personalized experience whether navigating urban streets or conquering rugged trails. Enjoy the ride!

