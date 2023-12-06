Android game and app deals: PUSH, Klocki, HOOK 2, NABOKI, Cartogram, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet, and the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. As for the apps, highlights include titles like PUSH, Klocki, HOOK 2, NABOKI, Cartogram, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- PUSH $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Klocki $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Up Left Out $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- HOOK 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- HOOK $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Through the Ages $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Inbetween Land (Full) $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $0.50 (Reg. $2)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Zorun – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pie 9 – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Nomo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Spelling Right PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- AceSpeeder3 FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Demon Hunter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cultist Simulator $2 (Reg. $7)
- Evoland 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- Rotaeno $2 (Reg. $3)
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- WallRod Wallpapers $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Lunar Wallpapers $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler $1.50 (Reg. $2)
PUSH features:
PUSH is filled with a variety of elegant puzzles for you to solve.
Your goal is to push all the buttons. How do you do it? Well, that’s part of the puzzle…
