Anker’s new hybrid power station packs 100W of USB-C power and six ports [Deal]

Anker is launching a new power station today to help you streamline a nightstand or communal charging setup. While you’ll find a pair of full AC outlets and some USB-A ports, the real star of the show is the USB-C outputs that can dish out 100W to your MacBook, iPad, and other gear. It also arrives with a launch discount.

Anker is out with its latest power strip today. The company has been merging its popular wall adapters and its AC outlets a lot lately, and the latest takes that hybrid design up a notch with 100W of power. That’s the real selling point of the new release, and Anker gives you two USB-C ports for taking advantage of the power output. It’s enough for plenty of Apple’s latest MacBooks as well as iPads, and your iPhone.

To help ensure you don’t need to buy an extra wall charger on top of the power strip, Anker’s new 100W model also has a pair of USB-A ports. These are going to be great for any legacy devices around that might not need the full charging rates of the newer standard, with 12W of max output for each. Then around back, you’ll find two full AC outlets for plugging in that nightstand lamp or alarm clock.

One of my favorite aspects of the new Anker 100W USB-C Power Strip is that it comes with a 5-foot power cord. A lot of these hybrid USB-C chargers and power strips end up rocking shorter cords for plugging into the wall, and Anker is giving you plenty of slack this time to make sure it can fit where you need it to. As someone who lives in an apartment with oddly-placed outlets, smaller inclusions like this go a long way towards letting me actually use the charging tech I paid for.

Speaking of cost, the new Anker 100W power strip sells for $79.99. But right now, in true Anker fashion, you can score a launch discount that takes 20% off that MSRP at Amazon. Available in both black and white designs, this new release is now available for $63.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon.

