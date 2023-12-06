Vanpowers takes $750 off its Manidae mountain e-bike with 70-mile range at $1,249

Vanpowers has taken $750 off its Manidae Mountain e-bike as part of its early winter sale, dropping costs down to $1,249 shipped, after using the promo code WINTER1249 at checkout. Down from its $1,999 price tag, this is currently the only major discount that the brand is offering. We’ve seen various price cuts on specific models for other holiday events from earlier in the year, with the Manidae specifically receiving a $550 off promotion back during Labor Day. Today’s deal amounts to a 38% markdown off the going rate, bringing costs on this e-bike down to the lowest price we’ve seen for the year.

The Manidae comes equipped with a 750W BAFANG Brushless Hub Motor and a 48V battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 28 MPH for up to 70 miles. Its sleek and stylish metal frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its removable battery seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It sports a pair of fat tires to provide extra grip on uneven surfaces as well as give it better shock absorption capabilities while working with its hydraulic suspension fork. It also includes an LCD display that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

Vanpowers’ winter sale will continue through the rest of the month as long as supplies last, and there is no telling if the brand plans to add more e-bikes to the lineup of discounted models. There are plenty of already affordable accessories that you can add onto your e-bike as well, though it seems they will be remaining at their usual prices for the time being. You can keep an eye out in our Green Deals hub for any updates on this sale as it continues, or to check out any other e-bike brands – many of which are either extending Black Friday savings, or just beginning their newest holiday sales.

Manidae Mountain e-bike features:

Fast, Stylish, Low Maintenance mountain e-Bike for your style. Are you looking to head off-road? The Manidae eMTB makes any rugged ride easy to handle. You can get ready to rip up any terrain with the Manidae. With the Manidae, you will intuitively feel the comfort and stability that its meticulously designed structure provides. The Manidae is the definition of comfort because of the Selle Royal saddle, and charging is hassle-free thanks to the removable battery. By installing a compact rear rack or buying the model with a rear rack included, you can explore the Manidae’s versatile applications.

