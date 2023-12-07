Logitech’s MX Mechanical Keyboard upgrades your Mac workstation at $115 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac at $115.64 shipped. This is down from the usual $150 price tag, dropping this model with tactile quiet keys by 20%. It’s a match of the all-time low for only the second time on this configuration, but comes within $8 of the best-ever discount on any of the models. This is the third-lowest price yet, too. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, but we also break down the experience below the fold.

Logitech brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the start of summer last year, before bringing that experience over to the Mac side of its lineup. Now you can save on that new typing hardware for some of the first times. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support.

Earlier this fall, I took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard isn’t going to offer the same flagship experience, but anyone in search of a more ergonomic alternative will surely be right at home with the company’s latest. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!