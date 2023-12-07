Motorola just launched its new ‘Peach Fuzz’ razr+ foldable, and it’s already on sale for $700

Motorola just launched a fresh new colorway for its popular razr+ folding smartphone in partnership with Pantone, and it’s already on sale. If you find yourself privy to that fun new Peach Fuzz design, then you’re in luck, as the very first discount is here to celebrate the launch. Much like you’ll find across all three of the other colors, the new razr+ color sells for $699.99 shipped direct from Motorola. It’s down from $1,000 and matching the all-time low on the handset. This is of course the first time to save on the all-new Peach Fuzz release specifically, but the others have been on sale before and at this price during Thanksgiving Week.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Of course, there’s also the new Peach Fuzz color on the Motrola razr+. It was just revealed today, and takes a page out of Pantone’s playbook by celebrating that company’s color of the year for 2024. Units are expected to begin shipping out next week on December 12.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

