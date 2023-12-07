Nike Holiday Favorites Sale takes an extra 25% off best-selling shoes, apparel, more

Nike is currently having a Holiday Favorites Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CELEBRATE at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Start preparing for your New Year’s goals with fresh activewear to feel and preform your best. A standout from this sale is the Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover that’s currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $65. This material features a fleece technology that helps manage your body’s natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. The stretch material allows you to have full mobility and it has a zippered pocket on the arm that lets you stash a small essential such as a key. Better yet, it can easily be layered and you can choose from several color options. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

