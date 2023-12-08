Cozy up this weekend with these Kindle eBooks-turned-Netflix series from $2 (Up to 75% off)

It’s Friday, which means it’s the perfect time to wind down (or up?) with a fresh new read. If you don’t have a Kindle, don’t worry – you can easily download the Kindle app for iOS or Android and read from any supported device. Today we have Kindle eBooks coming in from $2.25, including Michael Connely’s The Lincoln Lawyer (now a popular Netflix series), runaway hit The Queen’s Gambit, an international best-selling murder mystery, and more. Keep reading below the fold for our top Kindle eBook picks.

If you have Kindle Unlimited, some of the books mentioned will be free with your subscription.

Our top Kindle eBook picks:

More on Kindle Unlimited:

Unlimited access to over 4 million digital titles featuring best sellers, popular series, classics, and more. Enjoy listening to thousands of audiobooks with Kindle Unlimited. Explore magazine subscriptions included in your membership. Borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks and enjoy a high-quality digital reading experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!