Logitech’s recent MX Keys S keyboard for Mac falls to new $90 low ($20 of), MX Keys mini at $75

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. This is one of the first price cuts since launching back in May, and most importantly is a new all-time low. It’s $20 off the usual $110 price tag, marking really only the second notable chance to save, and beating our previous mention from back in July by an extra $11. Today’s offer is the first one we’ve seen below $100, as well. We dive into how this new silent keyboard stacks up in our hands-on review, or you can just head below for a closer look.

Logitech just refreshed its MX Keys keyboard a couple of months back with a new S iteration that pairs all of the features that make the previous model so popular with some improvements. Everything starts with the build, which while visually the same, is now made of 26% post-consumer recycled plastics for a more environmentally-friendly build. There’s still all the same FLOW multi-device connectivity, 10-day battery life, and backlit keys as before, now with more silent typing thanks to some swapped keyswitches.

Also getting in on the savings, the Logitech MX Keys Mini has dropped down to $75.01. It provides much of the same experience as its larger counterpart, just without a number pad and the silent typing tech that earns the standard version its S naming scheme. Today’s discount is down from the usual $100 price tag and comes within $5 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price to date and a notable solution for those who want a more compact workstation upgrade.

Logitech MX Keys S features:

Laptop-like profile with spherically-dished keys shaped for your fingertips delivers a fast, fluid, precise and quieter typing experience. Backlit keyboard keys light up as your hands approach and adapt to the environment; Now with more lighting customizations on Logi Options+. Work for longer with a solid build, low-profile design and an optimum keyboard angle that is better for your wrist posture.

