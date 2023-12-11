Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with Thunderbolt 4 hits $1,000 (Save $600)

A new all-time low on the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor has arrived. After seeing a few discounts throughout the fall and early holiday shopping season so far, an even more enticing offer is live now courtesy of Best Buy and Samsung that lands at $999.99 shipped. This is $600 off the usual $1,600 going rate and marking the best discount ever. This is really only the third chance to save since debuting earlier in the year and beats our previous Black Friday mention by an extra $250. Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup, and arrives with some smart features baked in like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam, and more.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

