Twelve South takes 20% off for 9to5 readers: HiRise 3 Deluxe first discount $120, TimePorter, more

Twelve South is kicking off the holiday savings today to close out the work week, offering an exclusive 20% in savings for 9to5 readers. Right now, when you apply code 9TO5MAC at checkout, you’ll be able to take 20% off almost everything it sells. On top of some of the best prices of the season on most of its popular Apple releases, there’s quite a few new all-time lows and first-ever discounts. One such is on the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe at $119.99 shipped. It’s $30 off the usual $150 price tag for the first and only time, making one of our favorite MagSafe mounts an even better buy. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below.

Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe bakes all you need to know right into its name. This is the company’s latest 3-in-1 charger, featuring the ability to refuel your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single design. It’s also far more premium than previous releases from the company, employing some more deluxe materials like leather alongside an elegant design.

The reason why it’s so popular though is the tech that Twelve South has baked in. The HiRise 3 Deluxe notably features a 15W MagSafe charger built into the stand. Below it is an Apple Watch fast charger, which is another must-have if you ask me these days. And where things get real interesting is a full 10W Qi pad to round out those 3-in-1 capabilities.

Alongside the MagSafe stand, we’re also tracking the first discount on the Twelve South TimePorter. If you’ve been waiting for a way to organize your collection of Apple Watch bands, than this is it! It sticks up onto your wall and can fit six different bands for keeping your collection nice and tidy. Right now it’s down to $23.99 for the very first time, saving you 20% from the usual $30 price tag. I’ve been using one for the past month or so, and on top of just being able to recommend it, I have been loving that it encourages me to actually swap out bands more frequently. Go get a closer look in our hands-on review.

And everything else:

If you were hoping your next MagSafe charger would be more of the portable variety, Twelve South just launched its new ButterFly portable charger. It arrives with both of the same power features as the desktop model above, just in a design that fits right in the palm of your hand and is made of a premium aluminum material. While it’s not included in the sale thanks to being a pre-order, it’s at worth least highlighting!

More on the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe:

HiRise 3 Deluxe is a luxurious, space-saving 3-in-1 wireless charger for your 3 most important devices. Place your iPhone on the vertical charger to see notifications at a glance. Pop up the Apple Watch Fast Charger to power up in Nightstand mode. Charge AirPods or even a second phone on the soft vegan leather charging base.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

