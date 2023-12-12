LEGO debuts new 359-piece X-Men X-Jet with Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, and Magneto minifigs

LEGO just revealed the new X-Men X-Jet. Launching on the first of the year, the super hero team of mutants are finally getting the spotlight with a new build based around the X-Men ’97 series. Debuting at the top of the year in January as LEGO set 76281, we break down everything new with the X-Jet and its four X-Men minifigures below.

We finally have a confirmation that X-Men ’97 will be airing on Disney+ sometime in 2024, and now the LEGO Group can take the wraps off its new set based around the series. Arriving next year as set number 76281, the LEGO X-Men X-Jet will be the first set based around the Marvel property in ages.

It will stack up to 359 pieces and assembles a pretty sleek vehicle for the super hero team. But as you can guess from that small part count, this isn’t going to be the most detailed or display-worthy model out there. It’s covered in stickers to add in some X-Men logos here and there, and does feature enough room inside the jet for all of the included characters.

Speaking of! The most exciting part about the new LEGO X-Jet are the actual X-Men minifigures. There’s four characters included in the box, three of which haven’t been giving the LEGO treatment in quite sometime. Wolverine always ends up getting more minifigures than the rest of the squad, but is now joined by Cyclops, Rogue, and Magneto. Each one is exclusive to the set as of now.

Today’s reveal arrives just after seeing the X-Men arrive back in the LEGO catalog with the Marvel CMF Series 2 reveals from earlier in the year. The launch back in September showed us that the LEGO Group was serious about bringing the mutants back into the limelight and today we’re finally seeing their first actual set release in ages.

The LEGO X-Men X-Jet will be officially hitting store shelves next year on January 1, 2024. There’s a $84.99 price tag attached, which is certainly a big ask for a 359-piece set. It’s part of the winter Marvel lineup that also includes the new Spider-Man: No Way Home set, too.

